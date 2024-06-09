Katrina Kaif greets paparazzi as she returns to Mumbai from London after long holiday; fans say 'she's not pregnant’

Katrina Kaif, who was holidaying in London with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal has returned to Mumbai. Several pictures of the actor at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif pregnant with her first baby? Actor's representative issues statement) Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina returns to India post holiday

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Katrina was seen exiting the airport gate in a black shirt and trousers under a black coat. She wore sneakers and dark sunglasses. The actor was seen smiling at the paparazzi. Before getting inside her car, she waved and smiled again at the paparazzi.

Fans don't think Katrina is pregnant

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Simplicity is the best thing. She's looking so beautiful, elegant and classy. She’s glowing." A person wrote, "She's definitely not pregnant. But she is glowing. The most gorgeous actress to ever exist."

A comment also read, "Always beautiful. Finally, the queen is back from her London holiday." An Instagram user commented, "Katrina is so not pregnant. What rumours and reports went rampant!"

Rumours, clarification about Katrina's pregnancy

Since the last few weeks several reports claimed that Katrina was pregnant. A few videos of the actor holidaying in London with Vicky Kaushal also emerged on social media platforms. A section of the people also claimed that the actor looked pregnant in a video. Later, her agency, Raindrop media, issued a statement. It said, “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation."

Zoom, quoting its source, reported that 'if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK'. The source added that Katrina, who has grown up in the UK and owns a house in London's Hampstead, will deliver her baby in London. “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her).” Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Katrina's films

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.