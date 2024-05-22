Katrina Kaif is pregnant with her first baby; to deliver in London like Anushka Sharma: Report

The internet is obsessed with a new video of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking together on the streets of London. After the video surfaced online, social media was flooded with comments about how Katrina – who was dressed in baggy clothes – is expecting her first child with her husband. Now, a report by Zoom has claimed that the actor is indeed pregnant. Also read | Katrina Kaif not pregnant, busy with work: Source Katrina Kaif is indeed pregnant with her first child and plans to welcome the baby in London, as per a new report.

Pregnancy speculation surrounding Katrina Kaif

Per a source quoted by the portal, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours are not off the mark. The source said that 'if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK'. Earlier in February this year, actor Anushka Sharma gave birth to her second child, son Akaay, in London, as per multiple reports.

The source quoted by Zoom added that Katrina, who has grown up in the UK and owns a house in London's Hampstead, will deliver her baby in London. “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her).”

Watch the video that started new baby rumours

While vacationing in London, a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking hand in hand went viral, capturing fans’ attention as they noticed Katrina’s alleged baby bump. Katrina-Vicky's new video from London fuelled pregnancy rumours, with some on social media even saying that Katrina looks 'more pregnant' than actor Deepika Padukone, who is set to deliver her first baby in September 2024.

Fans are convinced that Katrina is pregnant. An Instagram user commented on her latest video, “Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even Deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it." Another wrote, “She is walking as if she is pregnant.” A comment also read, “I think she is pregnant. It's not the big jacket but the way she walks.”