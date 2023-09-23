Katrina Kaif not pregnant, busy with work: Source

Actor Katrina Kaif has been missing from the public eye for quite some time, with her absence from the Ganpati festival celebration, organised by industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, raising several eyebrows. In fact, many started speculating that she is avoiding the spotlight because of pregnancy. On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in a third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger franchise

However, we have learnt that she is just busy with her work, and not expecting her first baby with actor husband Vicky Kaushal.

Last week, several fans were left disappointed when Kaushal turned up at Ambani’s celebration alone. In fact, he was spotted out for Ganpati darshan in Mumbai with his mother, which left everyone wondering about Kaif’s absence.

“There have been strong rumours that Katrina is pregnant, especially after her last appearance in Kolkata for a brand. She was spotted wearing flowing attire, and people present at the event shared that she was very particular about not letting too many people around her, as if she was trying to hide,” says one source.

Regarding the pregnancy rumours, one source shares, “There is no truth in any such rumours. She is not pregnant, and she is not avoiding the public spotlight because of it. She is just busy with work, and shuffling between cities for her work commitments”.

When it comes to her absence from the festivities, another source reveals she has been out of Mumbai for work.

“While she was shooting for a commercial advertisement in Mumbai 15 days back, she left Mumbai for a shoot just 3-4 days before the festivities started. And she was not spotted at the airport because she took a really early flight, which is why she was not papped,” says the source, adding, “So, she has been busy with her shoots and work which has kept her away from the public eye”.

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in a third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger Franchise, and is busy shooting Merry Christmas.

