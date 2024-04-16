Anushka Sharma returns to India after delivering baby, requests paparazzi to not click her newborn son Akaay's pics

A couple of months after delivering her second baby, Anushka Sharma is back in India. The actor and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay in London in February. (Also Read – Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit: 10 weird celebrity quotes against feminism) Anushka Sharma is back in India after delivering her second baby

Anushka's request to paparazzi

On Tuesday, a paparazzo posted on their Instagram handle what transpired when Anushka returned from London to India with her newborn son, Akaay. While she showed his face to the photographers at the airport, she promised to pose for them later, but without her kids, Akaay and his elder sister, Vamika, 6.

Anushka has maintained her kids' privacy ever since the birth of her daughter Vamika, back in 2018. She's also ensured to cover her face with a baby emoji whenever she's shared their pictures on social media. It seems like Anushka plans to follow the same practise for her son Akaay.

Anushka, Virat became parents for 2nd time

After Akaay's birth on February 15, Anushka and Virat issued a statement, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” they added.

Virat had initially opted out of the first two Tests of India's five-match series against England, citing personal reasons. He later withdrew from the last three Tests also.

He returned to India last month, days after welcoming Akaay. He was seen donning his cool white T-shirt, which featured a huge illustration of a cute cartoon character and had the word 'Dad' written on it.

After missing out on India's 4-1 series win against England, Virat returned to the field of cricket with the Indian Premier League as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Express.

