Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit: 10 weird celebrity quotes against feminism

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, and Salma Hayek are just some of the women who have said they aren't feminists. Last year, a Reddit post shared some of their quotes on feminism with the caption, "When the leading ladies of Bollywood denounced feminism." Some Hollywood celebs' views on feminism are also murky.

Madhuri Dixit

"I don't think I'm a feminist. I am independent and strong, which is what women should be like," Madhuri said at a press conference in 2013 at the 14th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA). We wonder which definition of feminism does not include those aspects.

Anushka Sharma

“I do not consider myself a feminist and I do not believe that by doing female-oriented films and depicting women fighting the system, we can change the system. Or by omitting item song we can change mindsets,” the actor said at the India Today conclave in 2013.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Katrina Kaif once said 'I don’t think I am feminist'.

Katrina Kaif

"People say I am not open, but is being open only talking about your relationships? I don’t think I am feminist but I don’t think an actress should be made to speak about the men in her life when there is so much more to her and what she has achieved. We need to respect that," the actor said in a 2015 interview to Vogue India.

Alia Bhatt

The actor said in a 2016 interview to Cosmopolitan India, “I don’t think most people understand what a feminist really means. To be honest, I wouldn’t call myself a feminist, either.”

Kareena Kapoor said she wanted to be just a 'human being'.

Kareena Kapoor

At a press conference for Veere Di Wedding in 2018, the actor said, "I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am." Huh?

Parineeti Chopra

At an event in 2015, the actor said, “I am very often confused to be a feminist but I am not. I am really not. Coming into Bollywood, I think definitely it has made me stronger and more responsible.”

Lisa Haydon is a mom-of-three.

Lisa Haydon

In 2017, the actor-model told Times Of India, “I don't like the word feminist. I don't think women trying to be men is feminism. I also don't believe in being outspoken for the sake of it, or just to prove a point. Feminism is just an overused term and people make too much noise about it for no reason. Women have been given these bodies to produce children, and the spirit and tenderness to take care of people around us. It's fine to be an outspoken and working woman. I don't want to be a man. One day I look forward to making dinner for my husband and children. I don't want to be a career feminist."

Salma Hayek

In a 2014, after receiving the Empowering Women award at Make Equality Reality event, the actor said, "I'm not a feminist. If men were going through the things women are going through today, I would be fighting for them with just as much passion. I believe in equality."

Lana Del Rey said feminism was 'not an interesting concept'.(AFP)

Lana Del Rey

In a 2014 interview with Fader, the singer said, "For me, the issue of feminism is just not an interesting concept. I'm more interested in, you know, SpaceX and Tesla, what's going to happen with our intergalactic possibilities. Whenever people bring up feminism, I'm like, god. I'm just not really that interested."

Lady Gaga

In a 2009 interview, the singer said, "I'm not a feminist. I hail men, I love men. I celebrate American male culture, and beer, and bars and muscle cars…"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place