Nora Fatehi thinks feminism 'f***** up our society completely', brainwashed men: I think women are nurturers

Actor Nora Fatehi has spoken against feminism and how it has ruined the society. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Nora also said that 'a lot of men have been brainwashed by the feminism era'. She also said that a man should be a provider and bread winner, while a woman can focus on the cooking and be a nurturer. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi says most Bollywood couples aren't in love) Nora Fatehi spoke on a host of topics on a show recently.(Girish Srivastav)

Nora on feminism

Nora, talking about feminism, said, “This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that's not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Nora speaks on the right man

Speaking about a 'right man', Nora added, "You have to be ready to be a provider, a supporter, ready to take a protective role in society. A lot of men don't want to do it anymore. A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer. Everyone brings something to the table. If you are bringing to the table money, food, shelter, I need to bring to the table kids, being a mother, taking care of the house, cooking, etc. If we are bringing the same thing to the table, then who's going to bring the other stuff?"

Nora's projects

Nora was recently seen in Madgaon Express, helmed by Kunal Kemmu. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles. She started her career in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014.

Nora appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D. She was also recognised for her role in Batla House with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, Nora has been a judge on shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Best Dancer.

