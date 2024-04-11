Nora Fatehi says most Bollywood couples aren't in love: 'They just want to be in right circles, camps and be relevant'

In a new interview, Nora Fatehi spoke about 'clout predators', who use others for their fame, power or money. During a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the actor-dancer made a revelation about celebrity couples who pretend to be in love, saying many of them were together just to stay relevant. She added these celebs are ‘calculative’; they mix work and personal life, and therefore feel 'depressed and suicidal'. Also read: Nora Fatehi reveals she is the sole breadwinner of her family Nora Fatehi attacked celebrity couples during the latest episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, BeerBiceps. (Photo credit: YouTube/BeerBiceps)

Nora Fatehi takes a dig at celebrity couples

Nora said, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me… that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too."

Nora on celebs' obsession with fame and power

She added, “(It all comes out of a need for) money and fame... these guys and girls will destroy their whole life for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and then living with them for years... most of the people in our industry are here doing that nonsense. Just because they want to be in the right camp and circles. They want to be relevant, because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan – plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health and happiness because work is work, home life and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal.”

Nora's career in India

Nora Fatehi was born and raised in Canada, and is of Moroccan descent. She started her career in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She is known for her dance numbers in movies like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Satyamev Jayate (2018), among many others.

Nora appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D (2020). For her role in Batla House (2019), she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, Nora has been a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

