Nora Fatehi’s Batla House song O Saki Saki slammed by original actor Koena Mitra: ‘Didn’t like it, it’s a mess’

Actor Koena Mitra has slammed a remixed version of the song Saaki, which will appear in the upcoming John Abraham-starrer, Batla House. The original was picturised on her in the 2004 film Musafir. The new version will be picturised on Nora Fatehi.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, upon viewing a teaser for the new song, Koena wrote, “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why Batla House, why?”

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

She did, however, add that she likes Nora. She wrote, “PS: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.” Nora had previously appeared in the chartbuster track Dilbar, also a remake. The new Saaki song has been advertised as being ‘from the makers of Dilbar’.

While the original track was performed by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the new version has been performed by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The rights to both versions are owned by T-Series.

Previously, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar had criticised a remixed version of the 1978 song Mungda, which was picturised on Sonakshi Sinha in the recent film Total Dhamaal. Usha said, “Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct.” Her sister and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar also added in the report, “We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?”

Batla House is the new film starring John Abraham. Based on the controversial Batla House encounter of 2008, the film will trace the aftermath of the event, during which two suspected terrorists and one encounter specialist policeman were killed. Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is slated for an August 15 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 17:57 IST