 Nora Fatehi reveals she is the sole breadwinner of her family: 'I don't have a man who is financing my life'
Nora Fatehi reveals she is the sole breadwinner of her family: 'I don't have a man who is financing my life'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 06, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Nora Fatehi recently reflected on why women must become financially independent and educated.

Nora Fatehi has left a huge impact in the Indian entertainment industry within a short time-span. The dancer-actor otherwise known for her music numbers is now also getting ample acting opportunities. Nora, recently opened up on being the sole breadwinner of her family in an interview with Connect FM Canada. She also spoke about why she prioritises money in her life. (Also read: Nora Fatehi recalls staying with 9 girls in a room after coming to India, describes initial days as ‘traumatising')

Nora Fatehi recently revealed that she is the sole breadwinner in her family. (PC/Instagram/norafatehi)(Instagram)

Nora Fatehi opens up on financial hardships

During the interview, the actor was quizzed about Akshay Kumar joking about Nora being particular about money as he called her a ‘Gujarati’. She responded and said, “It's so important. I work 24/7. I'll do three simultaneous shoots in one day. I work around the clock and have my reasons for doing that. I hear the same for him too. He works hard and is all about his money, and I respect that. My reason is because I am the breadwinner of my family. I take care of my family. I don't have a man who’s financing my life or paying for my dreams and my rent and all that. I pay for everything myself. I take care of my mom, I take care of my siblings, I take care of my friends.”

Nora also cited example of women who are dependent on their partners and have nothing to rely on in case of separation. She stressed education and financial independence for females. The Madgaon Express actor revealed that she could not enjoy her youth as she started earning since the age of 16.

Nora made her debut in Bollywood with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans. She shot to fame with her dance numbers in popular films such as Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Marjaavan and Thank God. She was recently seen in Vidyut Jamwal's Crakk and Kunal Khemu's directorial debut Madgaon Express.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi reveals she is the sole breadwinner of her family: 'I don't have a man who is financing my life'
Follow Us On