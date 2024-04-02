 Nora Fatehi recalls staying with 9 girls in a room after coming to India, describes initial days as ‘traumatising' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Nora Fatehi recalls staying with 9 girls in a room after coming to India, describes initial days as ‘traumatising'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2024 08:25 PM IST

Nora Fatehi opened up in detail about her initial days of struggle in Mumbai. She shared how there are some agencies which exploit people very badly.

Nora Fatehi is basking in the success of her latest film, Madgaon Express. The actor was part of the new episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India. During the conversation, Nora opened up about her initial days of struggle in Mumbai as an aspiring actor. She shared how she lived in an apartment with nine girls and called the entire experience ‘traumatising.’ (Also read: Nora Fatehi opens up on working in Madgaon Express: ‘I learnt so much from Kunal, Divyenndu’)

Nora Fatehi shared how she survived in Mumbai during the initial phase of her career.(Instagram/@norafatehi)
What Nora said

During the conversation, Nora began, "I came to India with only 5,000 in my pocket. I lived with nine psychopaths in a three-BHK apartment, where everyone was sharing. I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I was not prepared for that at all. I am still traumatised.”

Some of these agencies exploit people so badly

When asked about how she paid the rent, she continued: “What used to happen was that the agency would make money out of you. They cut the pocket money, they pay the rent from that, they cut their commission, the air you breathe, and then they give you jo reh gaya (whatever is left) which is nothing. So we were on a diet of like one egg, nutella and bread and milk every day. It was really bad. Some of these agencies they exploit people so badly. We don't have laws and regulations for these things. I am serious I need therapy for that time. It was a rough time.”

Nora's projects

Nora made her acting debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been part of Telugu films and also did some item numbers. She was also part of the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entrant in season 9. Her songs Saki O Saki, and Dilbar were big hits. She also acted in Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Crakk.

Nora was last seen in Madgaon Express, which marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. It also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi recalls staying with 9 girls in a room after coming to India, describes initial days as 'traumatising'
