Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Kunal Kemmu film inches towards 10 cr in India

Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, was released in theatres last Friday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary made ₹9.65 crore in India. (Also Read: Madgaon Express box office collection day 3: Kunal Kemmu film earns over ₹7 crore in India so far) Madgaon Express box office collection day 4: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary play the leads

Madgaon Express India box office

According to the website, Madgaon Express earned ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, ₹2.75 crore on Saturday and ₹2.8 crore on Sunday. The film did good business on Monday due to Holi raking in approximately ₹2.60 crore. The film’s total collection stands at ₹9.65 crore, according to the website, and it is on its way to touching ₹10 crore soon. The film had an overall occupancy of 23.87% across the country on Monday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Madgaon Express

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner. Madgaon Express tells the story of three young boys who dream of vacationing in Goa. However, their dream soon turns into a nightmare when they embark on a train journey to Goa as adults. Besides Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal on Madgaon Express

Talking about the film on the vodcast Chalchitra Talks last year, Kunal said that he didn’t find Farhan’s film Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara relatable. He said while the films were aspirational, he could not relate to the ‘rich brats’ in the film. He stated in the same interview that he pitched Madgaon Express so ‘people like him’ could relate to the characters on-screen.

Kunal said, “But you feel inke pas toh sab kuch hai yar. Tab samajh aaya paise se khushi nahi khareedi ja sakti hai. Lekin humko thoda apne wala bhi dekhna padega. Jissey thodi relatability ho. Ye thoda zyada hi aspirational ho gaya (You feel these characters have everything. Then it dawned on me that you can't buy happiness. But I had to represent people like me on screen so that there's relatability. This got too aspirational). So my pitch to the producers of those films for my film was, mere jaise logon ka kya? Unke liye ye picture hai (What about people like me? This film is for them).”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place