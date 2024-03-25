Madgaon Express box office collection day 3: Kunal Kemmu film earns over 7 crore in India so far

Madgaon Express box office collection day 3: Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the comedy-drama has been doing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected over ₹7 crore in India. The film released in theatres on March 22. (Also Read | Madgaon Express X review) Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu in a still from Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.5 crore on day one and ₹2.75 crore on day two. On its third day, it minted ₹2.85 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. Madgaon Express has so far earned ₹7.10 crore in India. The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

About Madgaon Express

The film is about three young boys who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Though their dream comes true, it soon turns into a nightmare as they, as adults, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach Goa, their destination. Apart from Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal shares post about film, wishes fan on Holi

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kunal posted a string of photos from the sets of Madgaon Express. Apart from him, the pictures also featured Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, among others. Sharing the post, Kunal captioned it, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians."

He also added, "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi."

