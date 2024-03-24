Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu film mints nearly 5 cr so far in India

Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: The film has been performing well in theatres across India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹3 crore at the domestic box office. The film is about three young boys who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Though their dream comes true, it soon turns into a nightmare as they, as adults, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach Goa, their destination. (Also Read | Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’) Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in a still from Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.5 crore on day one. On day two, it minted ₹3 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. Madgaon Express has so far earned ₹4.50 crore in India. The film, which released in theatres on March 22, has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama.

Kunal spoke about Madgaon Express

Speaking with news agency PTI, Kunal had said that he had set out to test his writing skills with Madgaon Express. However, he didn't know the endeavour would evolve into a feature film that would also give him the opportunity to step into the director's role. "I didn't even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I can do this. It was a solitary process which I went through, and no one knew that I was writing it. In fact, I thought if it ever gets made, maybe I’ll play one of the boys, that's the intent with which I wrote it," the actor told PTI.

“Comedy is something which is easily palatable and it's one of the most watched genres in the world. As an actor, I’ve gotten so much love for comedies. Also, it was easy to sell that he is good at comedy, let's at least read what he's written in comedy. I'm blessed that I got the opportunity. The first agenda of something that is theatrical has to be entertainment because that's why a person is leaving his home, driving to this place, spending that money to get entertained... If you're not going to entertain him, then there is no point,” he had added.

