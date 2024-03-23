Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Kunal Kemmu film gets a good start, earns 1.5 cr in India

Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: The film opened in theatres with good numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected over ₹1 crore at the domestic box office. Madgaon Express is the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. (Also Read | Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’) Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu in a scene from Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.5 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Madgaon Express had an overall 11.08% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

About Madgaon Express

The film's trailer showed three young boys who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true, but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination, Goa.

Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama. Madgaon Express, which released in theatres on March 22, has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Kunal about his film

Speaking with news agency PTI, Kunal had said the film is an ode to his first journey to Goa, which he undertook through a train called the Madgaon Express. "Usually, I get asked why Goa? It's also the modes of transport you take to get to these places. Especially with friends, it will either be a road trip or plane trips. But the plane trip will not be as much fun because the kind of space and the kind of experiences you can have on a road journey or a train journey is slightly more than being on a plane," he had said.

In August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post. A part of it read, “As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen.”

