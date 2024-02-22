Kunal Kemmu reacts to portrayal of alpha males in films like Animal: ‘You will get beaten up’

Kunal Kemmu is not sure whether viewers should be taking the portrayal of portrayal of alpha male heroes in films like Kabir Singh and Animal seriously. In a new interview on Raj Shamani's YouTube channel, the actor said that in reality if one practices such ‘selective alpha’ traits, they will get beaten up and end up in jail. (Also read: Huma Qureshi 'really loved' Animal, wants to 'do a film where I can hold a machine gun, kill thousands of people') Kunal Kemmu also shared what he felt while watching Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

What Kunal said

Speaking about the portrayal of alpha male heroes, Kunal said, “Isko sahi-galat bol ke fayda nahi hai, kyuki aap ek human tendency aur trait ki baat kar rahe ho… Aap samajdar ho, aap kar lo try. Aapko aisa banda chahiye? Jab teen din aapko thappad padenge, chaute din aap bologe ki main police ko phone kar dungi. Usko bhi samajh aa jayega aapko bhi samajh ajayga (There's no point in terming it as right or wrong. You are sensible, try it out. You want such a guy? When he will slap you for three days, you will file a police complaint on the fourth day. Both of you will know what's the deal).”

‘Become the alpha in the true sense’

Kunal further added that even he felt like hitting someone while he was watching Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal because that is what Cinema does, it makes one feel strong emotions. “Become the alpha in the true sense. It is very easy to sit here today and say ‘I want to be a selective alpha.’ Do the entire thing. Or if you want to be selective, live the life. See where it goes. You will either go to jail, either get beaten up… Acchi picturein dekh ke, Munnabhai 2 dekh ke Gandhigiri bhi sikh lo (Watch a good picture like Munnabhai 2 and learn some nonviolence)!” he added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal remained unstoppable at the ticket counters despite many calling out the film for toxic masculinity, violence and misogyny. Apart from Ranbir, the film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

