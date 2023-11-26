Neena Gupta calls feminism ‘faltu’, says there is no need to believe that women are equal to men

Neena Gupta did not hold back during a recent conversation where she spoke about feminism and whether women are equal to men. Speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, the actor called feminism ‘faltu’ (useless) and said there is no need to believe in the concept of equality between men and women. She also said that the day men start getting pregnant, that day they will be equal to women. (Also read: Neena Gupta says her parents opposed her joining films: 'My mother looked down upon Hindi films') Neena Gupta talked about feminism and the need for financial independence.(Varinder Chawla)

'Boost your self-esteem'

Talking with Ranveer Allahabadia, Neena Gupta said in Hindi, "I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe in ‘faltu feminism’ (useless feminism) or the idea that 'women are equal to men'. Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal."

Neena shares an incident from her life to stress her point

The actor further added with an example from her own life and said, “You need a man. I will tell a small story. I had to catch a flight once at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am and it was dark. A man started following me, and I was so scared. I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house and he dropped me off. I need a man.”

Neena's films

This year, the veteran actor was seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley. She also starred in R Balki's short film Lust Stories 2. Neena has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino as one of her upcoming projects.

