Anushka Sharma reacts to video of street dogs saving boy from pit bull attack as locals look on: 'Highlight both sides'

On Thursday, new mom Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to reshare a CCTV video that captured a boy being attacked by a pit bull in Ghaziabad, near Delhi. The 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being chased by a neighbour's dog on Tuesday. The video shows how street dogs came charging at the pit bull as the boy tried to flee. Also read: Anushka Sharma praises Delhi man who was called ‘mad’ for rescuing a pup Anushka Sharma posted a video of a pit bull attacking boy as locals look on. The clip was shared by Dharamsala Animal Rescue.

Anushka Sharma on stray dogs helping boy

Sharing the clip, Anushka, who is an animal lover, wrote, "To highlight both sides." She also liked the Instagram Reels posted by Dharamsala Animal Rescue, with the caption, "Watch till the end. Adopt don’t shop, adopt streeties, adopt dogs, give love a chance, street dog heroes, bravery, worthy, worthy of love."

A person commented, "No media will cover this because stray dogs are only portrayed as bad." Another wrote, "Nobody else is going to help (the boy)." The boy reportedly underwent treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to reshare the CCTV video.

What actually happened

In the video, the boy is floored as the pit bull charges on him, while a man and a woman watch from far but do not intervene. Kicking furiously, the boy rolls around the ground, trying to get the dog off him.

Someone throws water to distract the dog, and the boy manages to get up and run to safety with the dog still following him. He is then clutching onto a door trying to get in when street dogs come charging at the pit bull and help the boy get inside the house.

New mom Anushka is on a break

Anushka Sharma recently became a mother for the second time. Anushka and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli shared their baby news in February, revealing their son Akaay was born on February 15, 2024. Anushka reportedly gave birth in London.

Sharing the news of their three-year-old daughter Vamika, who was born in January 2021, becoming a sister to baby brother Akaay, Anushka and Virat wrote in their statement shared via Instagram on February 20, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka.”

