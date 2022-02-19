Anushka Sharma praises Delhi man who was called ‘mad’ for rescuing a pup: 'Paagal toh woh hain...'

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a heart-warming video of a man showing love to a puppy, despite being called ‘mad’ for it. The video, seemingly shot in the Old Delhi area, shows a man holding a puppy in his arms even as those around him ridiculed him for it.

The man gave the puppy a kiss on his paw when another man nearby called him ‘paagal (mad)’. The other man then tells him to take the puppy home, at which the first one says that he will. “Ye dekho godi mein lelia maine (See I am holding it in my arms),” he said. He added that people should help the voiceless and feed the puppy biscuits. He then asks those shooting his video, “Paagal bata rahe. Batao main paagal hu ji? Ye kitna accha sundar pilla. Ye bolta nahi hai kuch bhi lekin pyaar itna karta hai (He's calling me mad. Am I mad? This is such a nice puppy. He says nothing but loves everyone a lot).”

The video was shared by Humans of Delhi on Instagram. Many people commented on the post, praising the man's efforts. “Much respect to him for this,” read a comment. “Such a beautiful human,” commented another.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story.

Anushka also shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Paagal toh woh hain jo insaaniyat nahi samjhein, aap toh… (Mad are those who don't understand this humanity. You are…)" Anushka also added applause and heart icons to her post.

Anushka is an avid animal lover and often speaks for their better treatment. In 2020, she voiced her support for stricter laws against animal cruelty. She started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals demanding amendment of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. “I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they are exercised and executed in a way that there is fear in people. They shouldn’t be able to think that they can do something like this so easily and can get away with it by paying a small fine,” she had said in a statement.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's faith in humanity is restored with this video of street vendor feeding stray dogs. Watch

Anushka is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, who also started two shelters for animals in 2021. He took to Twitter and revealed that the aim of these shelters is to 'ensure health and support to stray animals." He thanked Anushka for constantly inspiring him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON