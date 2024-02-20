Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli name their newborn son Akaay. Here's the meaning behind it

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with their second child on February 15, a boy. The couple named their newborn Akaay. While Anushka and Virat have yet to share their son's first glimpse, here's the meaning behind Akaay's name. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome son Akaay Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child.

Meaning behind Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name

As per multiple portals, Akaay is a Hindi word, with Turkish origin. In Sanskrit, Akaay means anything or something that is without kaay, aka form or body. It is derived from the word kaaya which means body.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second child

On Tuesday, Anushka and Virat, in a joint note, announced the arrival of their second child. They said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They dated for some years before finally tying the knot. They welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Vamika, on January 11, 2021.

Rumours of Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy have been doing rounds since last year. It grew even stronger when the actor started limiting her public appearances. She even rarely attended cricket matches of Virat. However, neither Virat nor Anushka commented on the pregnancy rumours.

Virat withdrew from the first two test matches against England and later withdrew from the whole series due to personal reasons. Later, his close friend AB de Villiers shared on his YouTube channel that Kohli and Anushka were expecting their second child, so the cricketer took some time out. However, a few days later, AB De Villiers changed his words and said that he was unaware of why Virat took a break.

