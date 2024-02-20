Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome son Akaay; Ranveer Singh, Rakul Preet Singh bless the family

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised everyone with the news of their second child. While rumours about the actor's second pregnancy were doing rounds on the internet for quite some time, the couple never admitted to them. On Tuesday, the two, in a joint statement, announced the arrival of the little one. Also read: When Anushka Sharma spoke about her first pregnancy Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child, a son.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second baby

The couple named their baby boy Akaay who was born on February 15. They said, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Celebs react to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli son

Soon after they shared the post, several celebrities reached out in the comment section to congratulate the couple. Among them were Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Shweta Bachchan and Huma Qureshi, among others.

Hindustan Times was among the first ones to report about Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy, which she kept hidden. A source had said, "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

For a long time, Anushka stayed away from being spotted by paparazzi. The source had also said, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

The actor will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place