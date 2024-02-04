When Anushka Sharma spoke about her pregnancy, revealed first thing her doctor told her as she carried daughter Vamika

On Saturday, cricketer AB de Villiers seemingly confirmed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child together. Virat and Anushka's baby news has sparked excitement among fans on social media. In a 2020 Vogue India interview during the last stretch of pregnancy, Anushka had opened up about her pregnancy journey during the Covid-19 pandemic. She gave birth to daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with baby bump, shares how she and Virat Kohli could hide pregnancy Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli and newborn daughter Vamika in 2021. (File Photo)

'I didn’t think I could feel so tired'

Speaking about her first trimester, which was a blur of nausea and exhaustion, Anushka Sharma had told the magazine, “Smells would revolt me, I couldn’t go near the kitchen. I swear, I could smell people’s skin. I thought it was never going to end. I didn’t think I could feel so tired. I am an active person and it was startling, but even when you’re in pain, or uncomfortable, you are still thinking: have I eaten at the right time? Is the baby okay?”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

'The biggest myth is eating for two'

Speaking of food, and if she had any cravings, Anushka said she was 'eating only toast and crackers for the first three months' of her pregnancy. She then wanted to ‘eat vada pao and bhel puri’ for a while, but had 'no real cravings'. Anushka further spoke about her health and what her doctor told her was the 'biggest' pregnancy myth.

The actor, who will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, said, “I am someone who likes to read a lot and research a great deal; I’ve chewed my doctor’s brain. So many times we don’t have enough knowledge… It’s what you are told by family members, but somewhere, it’s important to have a medical perspective rather than just follow beliefs and patterns. The first thing my doctor told me is that the biggest myth is eating for two.”

More about Anushka and Virat's daughter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Celebrity kids are bombarded by camera flashes and the media glare early on in their lives. But Anushka and Virat have somehow managed to keep Vamika away from the media, and have not revealed her face yet in their social media posts or in paparazzi photos. Speculation about Anushka's second pregnancy was rife since the past few months. She has yet to respond to her pregnancy reports.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place