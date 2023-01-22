When Anushka Sharma spoke about 'feeling worked up' after wedding with Virat Kohli; hearing 'is she pregnant' comments

From a love story that's fit for a movie to a destination wedding in Italy with designer outfits by Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relationship has been in news for years now. In a 2019 interview, the actor had spoken about not signing films after her marriage, saying she was 'working back to back' and had started 'feeling too worked up'. Anushka also shared her thoughts on the assumption that once married, women stop getting film offers. She said that after marriage if a woman takes a break from work, people start asking questions such as 'is she pregnant?'. Also read: Anushka Sharma heaps praises as Virat Kohli scores 166 runs in style in Sri Lanka ODI

Anushka and Virat had reportedly first met while shooting for a shampoo ad in 2013. Over the next couple of years, the two kept their relationship under wraps, but were often spotted together in public. In 2017, they surprised the country with the news that they had gotten married in Tuscany, Italy. Soon photos and videos from their intimate, under-the-radar wedding were all over social media. The actor and cricketer had gotten married on December 11, 2017.

In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Anushka was asked why she had not signed any new film after her wedding with Virat. In response to which the actor had said, "That’s a conscious decision. I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that. Of course, there’s pressure. You’re constantly asked 'kaunsi film sign kar rahe ho (which film are you signing next)?'"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding in Italy in 2017.

Further speaking about women not getting offers post marriage, Anushka had said in the same interview, "If you’re married then people ask 'is she pregnant?' They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything. It’s so hard for people to believe that someone would like to take time off to be rejuvenated. You shouldn’t deny yourself that because it’s important to be able to think fresh. Then you can take the right decisions. You need to have a balanced mind to take the right calls in life. I’ve been reading scripts. I’m dying to sign a great script and get back on the set. That’s what I love doing the most. I want to feel creatively charged."

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. In a statement on Instagram at the time, Virat had shared their baby news saying, "We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.”

Anushka is set to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, which has been filmed in Kolkata and the UK. Anushka was last seen in the Netflix film Qala (2022), where she made a surprise appearance in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Her last lead role was in the 2018 film Zero, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON