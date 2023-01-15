Anushka Sharma heaps praises as Virat Kohli scores 166 runs in style in Sri Lanka ODI: 'What a guy, what an inning'

Anushka Sharma watched Virat Kohli on TV as he scored 166 runs in only 110 balls in the third and final ODI match of the series against Sri Lanka, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her TV screen, which showed Virat raising his bat and helmet, and looking up towards the sky after his innings. Also read: Virat Kohli opens up about not being fair to Anushka Sharma during bad spell

Praising his performance that took India's score to 390/5, Anushka wrote, "What a guy, what an inning played." She also added red heart emojis and a sticker that read 'shabhash (well done)." Anushka often praises Virat for his match performances. Anushka, who is set to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, had taken to her Instagram last year to share pictures of her husband after the thrilling India-Pakistan match, and called it the 'best match' of her life.

Anushka Sharma watched Virat Kohli's ODI against Sri Lanka on TV.

In her posted dated October 23, 2022, Anushka wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. In a statement on Instagram at the time, the cricketer had confirmed the news saying, "We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.”

