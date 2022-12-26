Anushka Sharma cuts cake with Jhulan Goswami as she wraps up Chakda Xpress shoot; fans say they have 'same smile'

Anushka Sharma has wrapped up filming her upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. She will star as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Netflix film, which is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma's banner, Clean Slate Filmz, and is directed by Prosit Roy. Anushka was joined by Jhulan, Karnesh and Prosit as they celebrated the end of shoot. The film is expected to be released next year on Netflix. (Also read: Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s funny, unseen pic from hospital after ‘painful’ labour on wedding anniversary)

Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote, "It’s a wrap on Chakda 'Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! (blue heart, clapboard and cricket bat emojis)." The actor shared several photographs from the last day where the cast and crew were shooting inside a cricket stadium. In the first picture, Jhulan, Prosit and Anushka cut a special cake made for the occasion. Along with the film title and Jhulan's 25 number jersey, the cake also reveals that the film was shot over 65 days in seven schedules and in six different cities.

Anushka, in a team India uniform, hugs director Prosit in another photo as the crew cheers on, while Jhulan holds the final clapboard for the film which says, 'It's a wrap." Jhulan can also be seen holding the same board with day 65 written on it over Anushka as she lies down in a van. Prosit and Karnesh also share a light-hearted moment with Anushka as she too holds the clapboard. Fans congratulated the actor for the news and shared that they were looking forward to seeing her again in films. One fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you on screen soon (red heart emojis)". Another one commented on Anushka's pictures, “Same smile as Jhulan.”

Actor Anushka Sharma with director Prosit Roy and producer Karnesh Ssharma on the last day of filming for Chakda Xpress.

Earlier this year, when the biopic was announced on the Indian bowler, Anushka had shared why the film was special. She had said in a statement, "It will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Anushka was last seen in the Aanand L Rai film Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the past four years, she also produced the 2020 Netflix film Bulbbul and recently had a cameo in Anvita Dutt's Qala, which is also produced by Karnesh. She is married to cricketer Virat Kohli They have a daughter, Vamika Kohli, who will turn two in January 2023.

