Anushka Sharma poses with baby bump, shares how she and Virat Kohli could hide pregnancy: ‘Pandemic was a weird blessing’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:59 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma will soon become a mother and has posed with her baby bump for a magazine. Anushka talked to the magazine about her pregnancy journey, her hopes for the baby, how she got support from her girlfriends and the balanced worldview she wishes to instil in her child.

Anushka shared the magazine’s cover on Instagram and wrote, “Capturing this for myself , for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun.” In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a bralette and a pair of flared pants. She is also wearing a large, cream-coloured coat.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she revealed all the perks of being pregnant during the lockdown. She said that due to it, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli was by her side and no one realised that she was pregnant as they were staying indoors. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she said. Anushka added that during the initial days of her pregnancy, she was in the middle of Bulbbul promotions during a Zoom call when she suddenly felt unwell and nauseous. “I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother (Karnesh Sharma, co-producer), who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known,” she said.

Anushka has also revealed that she has been keeping busy, designing the perfect, gender neutral nursery for her baby. “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours,” she says. The nursery is themed around animals. “Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children,” she said.

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Speaking about how she will bring up her child, she said she doesn’t want to ‘raise brats’. “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she said.

Anushka is due in January. She has said that after her delivery, she will return to work from May.

Follow @htshowbiz for more