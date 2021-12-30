Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:11 IST

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has recollected the day he suffered a heart attack, and how the diagnosis came as a huge surprise to him. He said he had reached his gym for workout when he started feeling unwell. He cancelled the session and decided to return home with his wife.

“I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack,” he said in an interview.

Calling it the most frightening day of his life, Remo told The Times of India that his right artery had a 100% blockage. “Usually, a normal human heart works at 55% and when I was taken to the hospital, it was working only 25%. Yeh mere saath kaise ho gaya (How did this happen to me)? I keep a check on my body from time to time. It is probably hereditary, pre-workout session or work stress,” the filmmaker said.

He also said that Salman Khan came to the aid of the family at this time. “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors,” Remo said. Earlier, Lizelle had also thanked the actor for ‘emotional support’ when Remo needed it the most. Remo and Salman had earlier worked together on Race 3.