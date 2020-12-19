e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Remo D’Souza shares first video from home after heart attack, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor hail his spirit

Remo D’Souza shares first video from home after heart attack, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor hail his spirit

Remo D’Souza has shared his first social media post after returning home from the hospital. He had suffered a heart attack recently.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Remo D’Souza recently suffered a heart attack.
Remo D’Souza recently suffered a heart attack.
         

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza is back home after a brief stint in hospital. Remo had been admitted after suffering a heart attack.

Late Friday, he took to Instagram to share an update for fans. He wrote in a post, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.” Alongside his message, Remo attached a short video of himself, surrounded by balloons, giving a thumbs-up for the camera.

 

“This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!” choreographer Terence Lewis wrote in the comments section. “So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always ... live life remo size !!!!” wrote Geeta Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Warrior Remo Sir,” and Tiger Shroff wrote, “Time to come back stronger than ever.” Actor Bobby Deol and singer Guru Randhawa dropped emojis.

Remo’s wife, Lizelle, had been sharing updates from the hospital. Thanking fans for their support, she’d shared a video of her husband, tapping his feet. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Remo a speedy recovery. In a tweet, Amitabh had written, “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”

Also read: Remo D’Souza strikes heroic poses in hospital after suffering heart attack, Aamir Ali shares health update: ‘My brother is back’

His industry friends such as Aamir Ali and Raghav Juyal had also shared health updates with his fans, and commended his fighting spirit. “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon,” Raghav had written in a post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In