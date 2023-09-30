Exclusive: Second baby for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli?

Congratulations seem to be in order for actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, if our sources are to be believed. We have exclusively learnt that the couple is expecting its second baby, with Sharma possibly in the second trimester already. Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in 2017 in Italy

A source says, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” The couple has a daughter, Vamika, who was born in January 2021.

It’s been a while since the 35-year-old was spotted at an event or papped in Mumbai. “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation,” adds the source.

Sharma isn’t travelling with Kohli or attending his matches either —something that she does otherwise.

Another source tells us that the couple was recently spotted at a maternity clinic in Mumbai: “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

Since Vamika’s birth, they’ve been very particular about not showing her face in public or posting her pictures online.

Kohli had previously said, “We have decided to not expose our child to social media before she understandsand makes her own choice.”

Sharma wrapped up shooting for her next, Chakda’Xpress, a while ago. She plays former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film.

Sharma, who married Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy, recently spoke about her journey of becoming a mother and how she managed to shoot for Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika.

"Motherhood has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I’m way more confident as a person. It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child. I’m so hands on and I do everything for her, and I enjoy doing it, so the bond is very special. I feel that she’s turning into a secure individual, and I’m happy about that,” she told Grazia India.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON