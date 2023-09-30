News / Cricket / ‘Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past’: Virat Kohli reflects on rough patch ahead of 2023 World Cup

‘Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past’: Virat Kohli reflects on rough patch ahead of 2023 World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 30, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of shattering Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing the most number of ODI tons

Virat Kohli, one of India's most decorated batters, will look to lift his second World Cup when the tournament gets underway in India from October 5. The last member of the 2011 World Cup-winning batch, which was also played in the sub-continent, Kohli will look to make this opportunity count as it could possibly be his last appearance in the showpiece event.

Virat Kohli during the 3rd ODI against Australia(BCCI Twitter)
Virat Kohli during the 3rd ODI against Australia(BCCI Twitter)

While the former India skipper has always remained fans' favourite, Kohli heads into the tournament on the back of tremendous forms. The cricketer is on the cusp of shattering Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing the most number of ODI tons and given the way he's been performing it's almost certain to see that happening in the showpiece event.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Shubman Gill the game-changer for 2011 World Cup champ Yuvraj Singh

Despite being regarded as the best in business, Kohli too was hit by rough patch, which made him wait for 1020 days to get to his 71st international ton.

However, the drought ended during the Asia Cup in September last year, when Kohli smashed a ton against Afghanistan in the shorter format, something which the Indian had least anticipated. And since then there has been no looking back. He has added another six tons to his tally, taking the total to 77.

But the phase did teach Kohli a lesson or two as revealed by the batter himself to ICC. "The last two and a half years have taught me a lot. Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. I have had many suggestions, lots of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong.

“I picked out all the videos from the best time I had, same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head, I wasn't able to explain it to anyone," said Kohli.

While Kohli is surely an opponent's nightmare with the bat, his aggressive nature has often helped him excel further. The animated celebrations, the on-field banters, Kohli has always been a player who likes to give it back.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out