Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli bring Bappa home, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh deck up for Ganesh Chaturthi. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had an at-home puja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Tuesday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her house in Mumbai. The couple opted for traditional outfits and looked their best. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara arrive in traditional looks for Manish Malhotra's Ganpati puja Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukoneand Ranveer Singh celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Her post began with a glimpse of an eco-friendly Ganpati idol as her house was decked up with marigold decorations. Anushka Sharma looked beautiful as ever in a kanjivaram saree while posing with Virat in a white kurta pyjama set. A photo featured them candidly performing aarti as well.

However, their daughter Vamika wasn't visible in any of the photos. The two continue to hide her face from the public. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” Soon after she posted the photos, celebrities including Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Dua reacted to them in the comment section.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “King & queen.” “Love the maturity of using eco friendly Ganesha Ji,” added another one. Someone also commented, “Where is Vamika?”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone also treated fans with photos featuring Ranveer Singh. The couple decked up in ethnic outfits for the occasion.

Bollywood celebs on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Several celebrities are today holding parties and puja at their respective places. Among them, the most popular ones are Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Ganpati puja. Celebs like Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Govinda and his family, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde reached their house earlier in the day.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra'a Ganesh Chaturthi party in the city. Sophie Choudry and Iulia Vântur were there too. At Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's party, Helen, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were seen in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan also welcomed Ganpathi at his bungalow in Mannat. He shared a glimpse of the celebration and wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!”

