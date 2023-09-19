Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara arrive in traditional looks for Manish Malhotra's Ganpati puja; Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi join too

Bollywood celebrities are having the best time visiting each other's houses in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan. On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, designer Manish Malhotra invited his close friends like he does every year, to his home, where he held a puja. From Sidharth Malhotra to Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, several celebrities have been spotted outside Manish's house. Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kartik Aryan and more welcome Ganpati Bappa Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visited Manish Malhotra on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. (Viral Bhayani)

Celebs at Manish Malhotra house for Ganpati darshan

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi as husband and wife, were the first ones seen outside Manish Malhotra's residence. While Sidharth looked charming in an ivory kurta pyjama look, Kiara looked refreshing in a sparkling ethnic ensemble. The two held each other close and posed for paparazzi briefly before entering the venue.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen exiting the designer's house with her sister Khushi Kapoor who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut this year. The two sisters looked gorgeous. Janhvi opted for a silk saree in golden shade and a bun, adorned with flowers for a simple traditional look. Khushi looked beautiful in a pastel pink salwar suit. They were also carrying return gift bags as they made their way into their vehicle and left the venue.

Sara Ali Khan reached Manish Malhotra's house in an orange salwar suit. She happily posed for pictures and greeted media with folded hands. Actor Ananya Panday, her close friend Shanaya Kapoor and mother Maheep Kapoor left the venue together. Sophie Choudry and Iulia Vântur were seen too.

Arpita Khan- Aayush Sharma Ganpati puja

On the other side of the town, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her family hosted their annual Ganpati puja. It was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and others too visited the family. Salim Khan, Helen and Arbaaz Khan joined the party later in the evening.

Celebs visit Shilpa Shetty house

Shilpa Shetty made a stunning appearance in a yellow statement saree on Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebs such as Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Govinda and his family, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde reached her house to seek blessings from Bappa.

Shah Rukh Khan celebs Ganesh Chaturthi in Mannat

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also held the celebration at his bungalow in Mannat. He took to social media and posted a glimpse. He wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!”

