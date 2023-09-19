Ganesh Chaturthi: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kartik Aryan and more welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganpati is back home this year and even Bollywood stars are prepared to welcome him. Several actors from the Hindi film industry were spotted around Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday. These included Kartik Aaryan, Richa Chadha, Varun Dhawan, Shamita Shetty and others. (Also read: Allu Arjun shares pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, see his daughter Allu Arha perform puja) Kartik Aaryan offers prayer to Lalbaugcha Raja; Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Arpita Khan's home.

Kartik paid a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. He arrived in a red kurta and beige pants and prayed to Lord Ganesha. The priest put a tilak on his head and blessed him. Even the star cast of the upcoming movie Fukrey 3 was seen at the pandal. These included Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Richa even found a cat outside the pandal and cuddled with it.

Fukrey 3 cast at the pandal.

Richa Chadha with a cat.

More celebrities were spotted at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's home. Varun Dhawan arrived in a purple kurta with wife Natasha Dalal in a lilac outfit. Also seen was Shamita Shetty in a white dress. Chunky Panday also smiled bright for the cameras.

A video also showed Arpita Khan Sharma bringing Ganpati into her home with mother Salma Khan and elder sister Alvira Agnihotri. Bharti Singh also brought Ganesha home with dhol music and some dancing.

Actor Govinda also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his home. He posed for pictures with his wife Sunita, son Yashvardhan and actor-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father, singer Nitin Mukesh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their family on Tuesday. Nitin Mukesh told ANI, “This year's celebration is more special because it is also the year of birth centenary of my respected father, hence happiness is overflowing in the heart and we wait for Ganpati throughout the year.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared how important this festival is to him, saying, “We all wait a lot for these ten days because so many members of the family come to our house, so many guests come, our friends, our families from all over the country and abroad, we all wait for these ten days so that we all stay at home and welcome them.”

He added, “Now when I see Nurvi happily celebrating this festival, I feel even more happy. We are feeling fortunate. The entire Mukesh family is celebrating the thirtieth puja, so it is a matter of good fortune.”

