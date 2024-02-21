New dad Virat Kohli spotted in London after welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma. See pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second baby – son Akaay – via Instagram on Tuesday. The cricketer and actor revealed that Anushka gave birth to their son on February 15 and they have named him Akaay. Although Anushka and Virat have kept their location under wraps, soon after their baby announcement, fans took to X to share the 'latest picture' of Virat walking on the streets of London. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli name their newborn son Akaay. Here's what it means Virat Kohli welcomed son Akaay with Anushka Sharma on February 15.

Virat Kohli's new pic from London

Recently, there were rumours that Anushka Sharma was going to deliver her second baby at a hospital in London; and with the latest photo of Virat from the city, many on social media are convinced the couple welcomed little Akaay in London.

In the picture, Virat was seen walking on a London street in the evening. He wore a dark jacket with a pair of white pants and also sported a cap. The cricketer looked serious in the candid picture seemingly taken by a fan.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s baby announcement

Sharing the news of their three-year-old daughter Vamika becoming a sister to baby brother Akaay, the couple wrote in their statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka."

Rumours of Anushka's pregnancy had been swirling since last year. But the actor neither confirmed nor denied them. She joined Virat at various cricket matches across the country. The actor, who was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero, has also been gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress.

