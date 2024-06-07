Bianca Censori's friends claim Kanye West treats her like an ‘art installation’

Bianca Censori is famed for sporting risque outfits when out and about with Kanye West. The Australian architect married the 46-year-old rapper in 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Censori's X-rated outfits have raised eyebrows about her relationship with West. Recently, her friends revealed that the 29-year-old is an entirely different person while away from her husband. Bianca Censori's risque outfits continue to raise eyebrows as friends claim Kanye West treats her like an 'art installation'(Instagram)

Kanye West allegedly treats Bianca Censori like an art project

Friends of the Yeezy architect told Page Six that the Praise God rapper treats Censori like “some dramatic installation of art,” adding that she wears decent clothes when she isn't busy “working as his muse.” One of her friends revealed to the outlet that Censori was “back to normal” during an Australia trip.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Censori's pal went on to add that “it was very obvious she [Censori] was acting like she was off the clock from a job.” She wore a sweater dress instead of her signature barely-there outfits while eating pasta with her parents at a cafe in her hometown, Melbourne.

“When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered,” the friend continued, adding, “The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect.”

As Censori's racy outfits stirred the internet, many speculated that she was being coerced. Several others theorised that her family shut her out due to her so-called “stunts.” However, the friend revoked such claims and said that her family “haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!”