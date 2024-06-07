Kim Kardashian unveils her glamorous new girl gang: Ivanka Trump, Jeff Bezos' fiance,and more A-listers

In a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, watchers could not help but notice the close kinship between Ivanka Trump, Jeff Bezos' fiance-- Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian. Originally celebrated in October, the SKIMS founder’s birthday was celebrated at Funke in Beverly Hills, California. Thursday's episode of the reality show featured the celebration of Kim’s birthday where during the birthday dinner, the birthday girl was accompanied by Ivanka on the right and Bezos' fiance on the left. She also took the opportunity of her birthday dinner to appreciate her close friends for supporting her throughout. Kim Kardashian expresses love and gratitude for her inner circle during her birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian expresses her love for her friends during her birthday celebrations

As reported by Page Six, the 43-year-old billionaire expressed her love and gratitude for her friends as they gathered around for her birthday dinner. Sharing how her friends positively influenced her life and mental health, “It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us,” she began with her speech. “But honestly, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my friends. Like I have the best friends and they’re super supportive,” she continued. “I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist, is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In a social media post, following her birthday celebration, Kim wrote “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends.”

Apart from Ivanka and fiance of Jeff Bezos, Kim’s mother, sisters and other friends Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan also joined the celebrations.

Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘will forget Travis Kelce once she sees me,’ Outlander star teases before Scotland Eras Tour

Inside Kim’s Bohemian birthday affair

The reality star’s 43rd birthday dinner held at Funke’s rooftop bar followed a Bohemian theme. The decor included the venue surrounded by plants with a wooden table in the centre. The table accumulated name cards and menus for the guests for each seating. The decor also included grass arrangements to give a touch of comfort.