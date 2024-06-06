Kanye West's $2.2M California ranch is a far cry from the $60M family compound where Kim Kardashian lives

Kanye West's Calabasas ranch is no longer as glorious as it once was. The latest decrepit glimpse at the rapper's $2.2 million home shows it in absolute ruins. The tattered look at his California ranch is just miles away from another Calabasas compound, currently home to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the former couple's children. Contrarily, the latter $60 million family compound's glory is as glistening as ever. Kanye West aka Ye(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Though abandoned, Kanye's ranch was once a hub for Sunday Service congregations and headquarters to the rapper's infamous Donda Academy. West initially purchased it in 2018, after which he expanded the place by buying the adjoining 300 acres for an additional $4 million investment.

Revealed by DailyMail.com, the brand-new sneak peeks at the house in utter despair prove that it is still uninhabited and in a far worse condition than imagined. Debris and pieces of the roof line the house boundary on some patches, and a gaping hole sits at the entrance, almost lending the place a haunted look.

Where is Kanye West living now?

Per previous reports, Kanye and his current wife, Bianca Censori, live in a West Hollywood apartment in Los Angeles. Their new place is reportedly a drive away from the Yeezy headquarters. While West's millions-worth of property is falling to pieces in Calabasas, the controversial couple seemingly pays $20,000 monthly for their latest abode in a luxury building.

Although a far cry from his Calabasas compound, West's new apartment boasts amenities like a rooftop cafe, valet, 24-hour concierge service, heated pool, bar, lounge area and private cinema.

What do we know about the abandoned Kanye West Calabasas house?

As for his old days in the Calabasas property, Ye would reportedly live there with his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk. The bachelor pad apparently brings together two guest houses and a cumulative combination of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In its olden glory, the property would also have domes, seemingly fallen to ruinous neglect.

Recognised as 50-foot “Yecosystems,” these once-iconic structures were built in collaboration with Yeezy Home - the architecture branch of his label launched in 2018. A year later, the Vultures hitmaker flaunted the early designs of the domes in an interview. The Forbes interaction further shed light on them being envisioned after Star Wars' fictional planet Tatooine.

More about Kim Kardashian's Calabasas mansion located eight miles away

On the flip side of the story, Kim and Kanye bought their Calabasas mansion in 2014 for $20 million. West joined forces with renowned Belgian interior decorator Alex Vervoort, as he reportedly showered another investment of $20 million for a full-fledged renovation.

The former couple was at loggerheads, negotiating who'd settle with the house exclusively shielded behind the gates of Hidden Hills. Ultimately, Kim reportedly struck out a buyout price with her ex during their divorce (finalised in November 2022) so that she and the kids could enjoy its lavish comfort.

An insider tipped Page Six in 2021, “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that's where the kids are based and growing up.” The source further let loose that while Kim “owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house,” “Kanye owns the actual house.”

In addition to his $2.2 million Calabasas ranch, Kanye even abandoned his 4,000-square-foot Malibu mansion. The oceanfront property is now “left to rot,” according to TMZ.

With his antisemitic rants consuming his career and fame, West's net worth lost a staggering $1.6 billion portion. Presumably, his remarks and actions have caught up to him as he tries his all to get the Malibu property off his back. The Yeezy boss is facing additional setbacks in that arena, on being met with an $18 million loss. According to the New York Post, the house was initially listed at $53 million, but Ye's had to slash its listing to $39 million.