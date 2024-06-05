 Kanye West counter-sues former assistant accusing him of sexual harassment - Hindustan Times
Kanye West counter-sues former assistant accusing him of sexual harassment

ByAshima Grover
Jun 05, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Kanye West responds to his ex-assistant's accusations of wrongful termination and sexual harassment by filing a suit against her for “blackmail and extortion.”

Ye is on his way to counter-suing his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who first sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. In his countersuit, Kanye West has vehemently denied any allegations tied to his former associations with Pisciotta, bashing her accusations as “baseless," backed by ulterior motives.

FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers, on March 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP)
FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers, on March 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP)

His legal representative has now, in turn, accused Pisciotta of “blackmail and extortion” over Ye allegedly turning down her sexual advances. “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” BBC reported their claims.

West's lawyer fought back against Pisciotta's side of the story, saying she was let go for “being unqualified” and “demanding unreasonable sums of money.” On top of that, Kanye's representative accused his ex-assistant of “lascivious, unhinged conduct,” stating that she “consistently used sexual coercion” to get her way.

His list of accusations against Pisciotta suggests that she demanded money and luxury items like designer handbags and a Lamborghini car. Kanye's narrative also purports that when he rejected to be involved with her, Pisciotta blackmailed him for $60 million.

About Kanye West's ex- assistant's lawsuit against him:

West's ex-executive/personal assistant, who reportedly worked for him for two years, claimed that though she was fired in 2022, a $3 million severance package never came her way. In her suit, she alleged that the ‘Stronger’ rapper sent her extremely vulgar messages, describing his sexual fantasies. In addition to allegedly sending her expletive-laden texts, Pisciotta claimed Ye would engage in sexual activities during their phone conversations.

Lauren Pisciotta's Instagram snap.
Lauren Pisciotta's Instagram snap.

TMZ reported on Pisciotta's lawsuit on Monday. According to the June 3 US article, West's former assistant mentioned in the suit that she was previously making ends meet as an OnlyFans model, who was earning $1 million a year.

Kanye hired the supposedly super-successful model in July 2021. Pisciotta added that she's collaborated with him on three songs off his ‘Donda’ album.

Pisciotta's suit also mentions that in addition to sending her lewd messages, West even shared pornographic content with her. Moreover, uncomfortable with her associations as an OnlyFans model, he allegedly asked her to delete her account, wanting her to be “God like.” In exchange, he promised her an annual $1 million salary.

Lauren Pisciotta's Tuesday Instagram Story.
Lauren Pisciotta's Tuesday Instagram Story.

Later, on that road, Pisciotta was seemingly promoted to Chief of Staff for Kanye's various companies. Thereafter, she purportedly received a salary of $4 million. Following her termination in October 2022, she claims Ye had promised her a $3 million severance, which she agreed to. However, her suit claims that he never paid her the amount.

TMZ states she sued West for sexual harassment, breach of contract, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.

News / Entertainment / Music / Kanye West counter-sues former assistant accusing him of sexual harassment
