Kanye West sued for sexual harassment by ex-assistant; she reveals 'vulgar' videos and texts he sent her

Former ex-executive/personal assistant of singer-designer Kanye West is suing him for sexual harassment. Lauren Pisciotta filed the lawsuit on June 3. TMZ reported that Lauren accuses Kanye of wrongful termination; she alleges that 'he gave her the boot after sending her vile sexual texts and videos'. She's suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, and hostile work environment. Also read: Kanye West sued for discrimination against black employees in new lawsuit amid ongoing legal troubles Kanye West faces a new lawsuit from his former assistant, claiming she was terminated after he sent her sexual text messages and videos. (File Photo/AP)

Kanye’s ex-assistant sues him for sexual harassment

Per the report, Lauren claims Kanye would masturbate during phone conversations with her and ask if she could hear or guess what he was doing. She reportedly also claims he was fixated on the penis size of her boyfriends.

Kanye reportedly hired Lauren in July 2021 after meeting her when he was putting together his fashion line, Yeezy. She says she also collaborated with him and worked with him on three songs on Donda. A year later, she says he told her he wanted her to be 'God-like'. He asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and she reportedly agreed as he promised to pay her $1 million a year if she did so.

Lauren reveals alleged text he sent her

She claims, shortly thereafter, Kanye began to send her a series of text messages, including one, shared by TMZ, that read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me ..."

TMZ reported that 'it gets really vulgar after that – with more alleged texts sent from Lauren that describe Kanye's sexual fantasies with women, including a lot of explicit language'. One of them read, "Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** ... Beating the s*** out of his big black c***."

Moreover, according to the lawsuit, there were sexual videos and photos that were sent to Lauren, including at least two videos of Kanye having sex with a model.

While dealing with Kanye’s alleged behaviour, Lauren said she was promoted to chief of staff for his various companies and was earning a $4 million salary. She was fired in October 2022, but claims she received a $3 million severance package, which she accepted, but has not received.