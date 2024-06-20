Justin Timberlake's lawyer breaks silence after DWI arrest, says ‘I will have…’

Justin Timberlake's lawyer broke his silence on Wednesday over the 43-year-old's DWI arrest. The NSYNC alum was taken to the Sag Harbor police station after he blew threw a signpost, failing to stay in his lane on Tuesday. “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” attorney Edward Burke Jr said in a statement to Us Weekly. This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat. (Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)(AP)

Justin Timberlake's lawyer ready to defend him after DWI arrest

Burke Jr continued, “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office,” adding, “The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test. Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

The Better Place singer told cops that he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” when he was arrested by law enforcement officials at a traffic stop, per CNN. The outlet reports that there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.” Timberlake declined to take a breath test three times after he was taken to the police station.

The Sag Harbor Police Department released Timberlake’s mugshot alongside a statement addressing the arrest that read, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.”

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the statement continued. It also added that the Mirrors hitmaker was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment” and was released “on his own recognizance” after his court appearance.