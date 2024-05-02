Beat the heat: From virgin pina colada to guava martini; 5 irresistible summer mocktail recipes you must try

Looking for a cool way to kick off mocktail summer? Try these refreshing summer drink recipes. The best non-alcoholic drinks of summer are mocktails, which have all the flavour and glamour of cocktails without the added sluggishness of alcohol. Think of them as upgraded versions of iced tea or lemonade. These non-alcoholic drinks will keep the whole family hydrated and satisfied with fruity and herbal flavours that can be enjoyed any time of day. Above all, they're fun and entertaining. Who else might enjoy a mocktail? Those designated drivers who would rather enjoy refreshing cocktails than be tied to the same old cans of soda while everyone else is having a good time. (Also read: Beat thirst this summer with these refreshing drinks: Check easy and quick recipes here ) Say goodbye to the summer swelter with our special mocktail recipes(Pinterest)

Mocktail recipes to try this summer

Check out our must-try special mocktail recipe collection to beat the summer heat and refresh your taste buds!

1. Orangtini

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Orangtini recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

12 tsps orange squash

4 tsps cumin seeds

4 lemons

Juice of 2 lemons

4 tsps castor sugar

Black salt to taste

20-25 fresh mint leaves

Ice cubes as required

1 cup drinking soda

Orange slice for garnishing

Method:

1. This drink serves one. Dry roast 1 tsp cumin seeds in a non-stick pan till fragrant.

2. Quarter 1 lemon and place in a glass jar. Add 1 tsp castor sugar, black salt. Roughly tear 10-12 mint leaves and add.

3. Crush roasted cumin seeds in a mortar with a pestle. Add roasted cumin powder and muddle with a muddler.

4. Add juice of ½ lemon and 3 tsps orange squash and continue to muddle.

5. Take ice cubes in an individual stem glass and pour the prepared juice. Top with ¼ cup soda and mix well. Garnish with orange slice and serve chilled.

2. Watermelon Mocktail

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Watermelon Mocktail recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 cups Watermelon (diced)

a tiny piece Fresh ginger

handful Raw Mango (slices)

7-8 nos cucumber (slices)

1tbsp Sugar

a tiny pinch Salt

a tiny pinch Pepper powder

few sprigs Mint leaves

Method:

1. In a blender add watermelon, ginger, raw mango, cucumber, salt, sugar, pepper and mint leaves.

2. In case you do not have raw mango you can add half a lemon.

3. Blend it together, remove and strain the juice. Chill and serve.

3. Virgin Pina Colada

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Virgin Pina Colada recipe(Pinterest)

Ingerdients:

2 cups chilled readymade pineapple juice

¼ cup chilled coconut milk (nariyal ka doodh)

1½ cups vanilla ice-cream

For the garnish

3 Pineapple cubes

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients and blend in a mixer till the mixture is smooth and frothy.

2. Pour equal quantities of the drink into 3 individual glasses.

Serve chilled garnished with pineapple cubes.

4. Strawberry Mocktail

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Strawberry Mocktail recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

24 strawberries

6 lemon slices, seeded + garnish

4-6 fresh basil leaves

1 tsp black salt

Crushed ice

4 tsps soaked sabza seeds

Drinking soda as required

Method:

1. Hull the strawberries and halve them. Transfer in a bowl of water.

2. Drain and transfer in a jar. Add lemon slices, basil leaves, black salt and muddle with the help of a muddler.

3. Add crushed ice in 4 individual glasses, add a spoonful of strawberry mixture in each glass.

4. Add sabza seeds and finally top up with drinking soda.

5. Stir, garnish with lemon slices and serve chilled.

5. Virgin Guava Martini

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Virgin Guava Martini recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup guava juice

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 lemon wedge

1 tbsp lemon juice

Ice cubes as required

2 tbsps sugar syrup

Roasted cumin powder to sprinkle

Method:

1. Spread salt and red chilli powder on a plate. Press the lemon wedge on the rim of a martini glass and rub in prepared salt mixture.

2. Take lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Add guava juice, salt, ice cubes and sugar syrup. Close the lid and shake well.

3. Pour into martini glass, sprinkle roasted cumin powder and serve chilled.