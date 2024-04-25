Beat thirst this summer with these refreshing drinks: Check easy and quick recipes here

Summer is here and so is the need to stay hydrated all the time. With heatwave alerts being issued in multiple states and cities of the country, it is mandatory to keep ourselves safe this summer and stay fit. Health experts have advised us to keep drinking adequate amounts of fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated. Wearing cotton, loose fitted clothes and staying away from direct sunlight are important. Having refreshing drinks during the day is also important. We have curated two recipes for making refreshing drinks at home that will help us to beat summer in style. We have curated two recipes for making refreshing drinks at home that will help us to beat summer in style. (Kunal Kapur)

Guava masala mojito

Ingredients:

Guava, over ripe – 2 nos, large

Sugar – 1½ tbsp

Black salt – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Salt – a pinch

Lemon juice – 3 tbsp

Mint leaves – handful

Iced water – ¼ cup

Ice cubes – few

Soda water, chilled – to top up

To garnish:

Guava wedge

Mint leaves

Paper straw

Method:

Blend pieces of over ripe guavas with sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, pepper powder, a pinch of salt, lemon juice, mint leaves, and iced water. Strain the mixture and pour it in glass with ice cubes with soda water. Garnish with guava wedge, fresh mint leaves, and a paper straw. Refrigerate for some time and serve chilled, enjoy with friends and family, and beat the heat in style.

Apple Cinnamon Orange Mint Tea

Ingredients:

4 nos Mint Sprigs,

½ no Orange (kinnu)

1 no Apple Slices

2no Ginger slices

2 nos Green Tea Bag

2 nos Cinnamon (1inch)

500ml Boiling Water

Method:

In a teapot, add sliced oranges, apple, ginger, mint sprigs, cinnamon, green tea bags and boiling water and brew for five minutes. Pour the healthy apple cinnamon orange mint tea in a cup and serve it hot.

(Recipes: Kunal Kapur, Chef)