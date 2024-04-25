Cool off with these 4 batch mocktails that make for the perfect drink on a hot summer day

With the summer heat scorching and reaching new heights on Six's thermometer, this calls for cooling drinks that are also delicious. The hot afternoons and sweltering temperatures mean you need something cold and refreshing on hand. Make some chilled drinks at home that offer a respite from the heat, From fruity blends to cherished mango classics, these summer coolers from The Tastes of India podcast on Audible, are perfect for this season. Keep cool, grab a fruity drink this summer(Unsplash)

Mango Mastani

Ingredients:

2 cups of ripe mangoes peeled. Pick mangoes which have a good amount of pulp and not those which are fibrous

1 cup of full-fat milk

4 scoops of vanilla or mango ice cream

1-2 tsp of almonds chopped

1-2 tsp of pistachios chopped

1-2 tsp pf tutti frutti (optional)

2 glazed cherries (optional)

4-6 tsp of mangoes chopped

Method:

First, add the mango cubes and milk in a blender and blend it well. If you wish you can also add maybe a scoop of vanilla ice cream to it before you blend

Then, in a pitcher or a glass add 1 tablespoon of chopped mango first, then some mango shake in it, then add a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Again, add 1 tablespoon of chopped mango, some more mango shake in it and top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Then you can top the scoops of vanilla ice cream with pistachios and almonds and garnish it with tutti-frutti, mango cubes and glazed cherries, and you can serve it immediately!

Aam ka Panna

Ingredients:

2 pieces of raw mango

1 tsp of roasted cumin powder

1 tsp of black salt

4 tsp of salt

4 cups of water

Method:

Rinse and dry the mangoes. On a gas stove top, you can keep a roti or papad rack and place the mangoes on top of it. Turn them at regular intervals to ensure that they are uniformly roasted and cooked. The peels should get char. It will look black in colour but don’t worry because we are anyways going to peel all of that off

Slid a knife along one of the sides to check for the doneness, If the knife goes in freely without any resistance and then when you pull it back, it comes out easily, then the mango is roasted well

Now, set aside the roasted mangoes to cool at room temperature. If you want it to cool faster then you can soak them in water for a couple of minutes before peeling

Remove the burnt peels after they are cold and move the cooked mango pulp directly into a bowl. With a sharp-edged spoon or knife, you can scrap the peels as well because there will be a lot of chunks of mangoes sticking to the peel

Once done, you can add black salt, salt, and roasted cumin powder to it and mix everything really well. You can use a whisker to do that or you can even use a spoon.

Next, add about 4 cups of water and mix everything well. Now the amount of water will entirely depend upon the type of consistency that you want. If you want to be a little more free-flowing, you can add more water, or if you want it to be a little thick, you can reduce the amount of water that is being used

Once you’ve added the water, mix everything well, then add a little sugar to it. If you have powdered sugar, you can use powdered sugar. If you want to add powdered jaggery, you can use that as well, and then mix it once again and Aam Ka Panna is ready to be served!

Bel ka Sharbat (Wood Apple Squash)

Ingredients:

1 Wood apple

4 tsp of sugar or jaggery

Chilled water and ice cubes (if you prefer cold Bel ka Sharbat)

Method:

Wash the wood apple and break it into half and then take out its pulp with the help of a sharp spoon

In a vessel, add the pulp and double the amount of water and then, soak for at least an hour

Next, smash it well with your hands until the pulp gets properly dissolved in water. You can separate the seeds and the threads from the pulp in this process

Then filter the mixture with a juice filter and then you can add sugar into the juice or if you prefer jaggery, you can add jaggery and mix it properly. Add some cold water or ice cubes in it, if you prefer to drink it cold and your Bel ka Sharbat is ready for drinking!

Chana Sattu Sharbat

Ingredients:

3-4 tbsp of sattu

½ tbsp of finely chopped onion

Finely chopped green chilli

1 tsp of coriander leaves finely chopped

Black pepper powder

Roasted Cumin powder

Black Salt as per taste

Chaat masala as per taste

½ tbsp of finely chopped cucumber

Lemon juice

200 ml water

Salt

Method:

In a glass, add the sattu, lemon juice, water and salt and mix well so there are no lumps

Now one by one add the masalas and spices to the same glass

Mix well for a few minutes until they dissolve

Your Masala Chana Sattu Sharbat is ready to be served!