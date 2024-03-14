NSYNC fans, it's time to wake up: The band just got back together at Justin Timberlake's LA concert

Katy Perry has the right idea about dancing on table-tops on a Friday night, especially with Justin Timberlake's sixth solo album releasing on March 15. But NSYNC fans just got served with history-in-making on Wednesday night as the Trolls actor's one-night-only concert at The Wiltern, Los Angeles, stormed the stage with the highly anticipated reunion. Fans can cry him a river, but JT's latest act will be tough to follow. JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass joined the SexyBack hitmaker on stage after over a decade-long wait during his pre-album-release music show. Ironically, the band previously got back together at the premiere of Trolls Band Together in November 2023, but this time, the quintet is back on stage in all its pre-Y2K glory. Surprise reveal: NSYNC got back together at Justin Timberlake's one-night-only concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (March 13) ahead of his sixth solo album, Everything I Thought It Was' release (March 15).

Performing their all-time hits Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me, NSYNC members debuted the much-awaited newest track on the collaborative front - Paradise. As the 17th track, it will be featured on Timberlake's Friday album release, Everything I Thought It Was.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NSYNC Reunion at Justin Timberlake's concert

Also read | K-pop band Seventeen makes history with 2024 Glastonbury Festival Lineup reveal; Dua Lipa, Coldplay, others to headline

NSYNC's Paradise is a follow-up return to the group's roots after reuniting for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, Better Place. The group returned for the 2024 nostalgic comeback after over a two-decade hiatus. The quintet last strutted on a live stage at the 2013 VMAs when JT secured the Video Vanguard Award. Although the members have been meeting up sporadically, like one of their last reunions in recent memory - the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, nothing has been quite like this.

Towards the end of the popstar's show, the curtain reveal made for a surprise call as the other members united with him for a mini-setlist. NSYNC's last full-fledged musical outing was in 2001 with their album Celebrity. Before the whole group huddled, the NSYNC bandmates, minus JT, met up for Ariana Grande's headlining show at the 2019 Coachella.

Justin Timberlake's LA Concert:

NSYNC wasn't the only headline-making act that left the fans in a daze on Wednesday night. Timberlake stepped out with his greatest hits, such as Suit & Tie, Cry Me a River, Rock You Body and others. He also brought out Grammy-winning artist Coco Jones, performing a remixed version of her track ICU. He closed the show with his song Mirrors, leaving fans dewy-eyed.

Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was Album:

In addition to raising the curtain on Justin Timberlake's album this Friday, the pre-release music show also serves as a precursor to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, kicking off on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. The Mirrors hitmaker has been carrying on his solo parade in live shows across the US for the last few months.

Everything I Thought It Was is JT's first full-blown album release in six years. Its promotions began with the single Selfish and its music video on January 25. Touted as an “incredibly honest” piece of art, Justin called it his “most straightforward” record in a Rolling Stone interview.