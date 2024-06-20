‘Rapper Jennie is back’: Blackpink member unleashes fury in new diss track snippet, seemingly targeting old K-pop label

BLACKPINK's Jennie is pushing the Beats by Dre brand name in a new sleek campaign that also marks the exquisite revival of her rapper persona. The Odd Atelier CEO unveiled the launch of Beats' expansion with the all-new Beat Solo Buds, with a surprise diss beat that harks back to the past. BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim in a new Beats by Dre campaign.

Although merely a snippet, Jennie's brand-new solo music teaser appears to hard-launch her emancipation from her past ties as she vividly expresses her thoughts in a hard-hitting verse.

“Taken for granted / Taken for hostage / Carried the Baggage / Carried the past us / As luck would have it / Future was written / They didn't plan for women to woman up.” Jennie Kim resumes her official position as the exceptional rapper she is, spelling out words that seemingly diss her old label YG Entertainment.

Check out BLACKPINK Jennie's latest campaign with Beats Solo Buds

The singer/rapper/K-pop idol/actress/model also shared the clip on her recently launched TikTok account. Meanwhile, Beats by Dre captioned the post on Instagram: "Good things come in small packages ☆🎀☆

When @jennierubyjane comes on, Beats Solo Buds are here for the all-day replay 🔈

Our tiniest earbuds are available now at apple.com and authorized resellers."

All Blackpink members, including Jennie, officially embarked on their solo adventures in December 2023 after declining to renew their individual contracts with their longtime agency YG Entertainment.

A month before the girls finally cut ties with the K-pop label, Jennie founded her exclusive label Odd Atelier (OA) in November 2023. The initial brief introduction for Jennie's label confirmed that it “aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

The multi-hyphenate trailblazing trendsetter is no stranger to steering campaigns for A-list luxury brands. Having earned fond recognition as the “Human Chanel” among her fans, Kim also recently made her official debut as a runway model for Jacquesmus.

This is a developing story.