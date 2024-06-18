Blackpink's Lisa announces comeback song Rockstar. Here's when it'll release

Blackpink's Lisa, known for her popular songs worldwide, is back in action. The rapper-singer took to her Instagram handle and posted about her comeback song. Lisa announced the release date of her new track, titled Rockstar. (Also read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose go for a walk, have desserts in New York; Lisa spotted at F1 Miami Grand Prix. See pics) Blackpink's Lisa is all set to make her comeback with a new song.

Lisa confirms her comeback song

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories and shared a poster which read, “Lisa Rockstar…Thursday 6/27 @ 8 PM ET…5 PM PT…Friday 6/28…7 AM TH/9 AM KR.” For the unversed, on June 6, Lisa announced her comeback to the music scene.

She took to Tik Tok and shared a clip of an unknown song. The Blackpink singer captioned the post as, “Coming soon”. She the took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Coming soon. Lisa. Pre-save on Spotify. Pre-add on Apple Music.” Lisa had earlier also shared a Tik Tok video in which she teased about her comeback song and said, “Baby I am a Rockstar.”

About Lisa's music journey

Lisa aka Lalisa Manobal announced the launch of her own label LLOUD on February 8 after her departure from YG Entertainment for solo activities. She also signed a solo partnership with RCA Records to release new music. Earlier, the K-pop artist also shared her plans to release a new album by the end of 2024.

Lisa debuted as one of four members of South Korean girl group Blackpink in August 2016. She also became a permanent cast member on the Korea Army Academy edition of the MBC military variety program Real Man 300 from September 21, 2018. Lisa released her debut single album Lalisa in September 2021 and became the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its first week in South Korea. Her music video set a new record by getting maximum views in the first 24 hours on YouTube by a solo artist.

Lisa will make her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3. The series is scheduled to release in early 2025.