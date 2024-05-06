BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose go for a walk, have desserts in New York; Lisa spotted at F1 Miami Grand Prix. See pics

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rose and Lisa are currently in the US. However, while Jennie and Rose spending time together in New York, Lisa is in Miami. Several pictures of the trio have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Lisa snaps up a ‘majestic’ $4 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California) BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose are in New York; Lisa is in Miami.

Rose shares pics with Jennie from New York

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Rose posted a bunch of photos also featuring Jennie. A few of the photos showed the duo walking on the streets of New York, holding hands and chatting. Their security guard also walked with them holding an umbrella. Rose also posed solo in front of a building.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What Rose and Jennie wore during their day out

For the outing, Jennie wore a white shirt under a cropped dark blue sweater, brown pants and shoes. Rose opted for a cropped black T-shirt under a printed cardigan and black denims and sneakers. Both of them wore dark sunglasses and carried bags.

Rose shares more pics, pens note

The duo was seen seated next to each other inside a bar. Rose shared a picture of the desserts they feasted on and another of New York buildings. In the last photo, a close-up one, Rose made a hand heart near her chest. Her face was only partially visible in the picture. Rose captioned the photo, "You know you love us, xoxo (lips emojis)." She geo-tagged the location as New York City.

Lisa at F1 Grand Prix in Miami

Blink, BLACKPINK fandom, shared several pictures of Lisa during the F1 Grand Prix held at Miami International Autodrome on X (formerly Twitter). Lisa also waved the checkered flag at the F1 race. Lisa was in charge when Lando Norris crossed the finish line.

She also posed for a photo on the grid with Oracle Red Bull Racing mechanics prior to the F1 Grand Prix. Lisa also posed for a photo with Max Verstappen. For the event, Lisa wore a green jacket, matching skirt and black boots.