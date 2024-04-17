BLACKPINK’s Lisa snaps up a ‘majestic’ $4 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California

BLACKPINK's Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manobal has purchased an updated Beverly Hills mansion for $3.95mln, according to Mansion Global. BLACKPINK's Lisa will join the cast of "The White Lotus", HBO said February 12, as the third season of the hit TV series moves to her homeland Thailand. (Photo by Dia DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

The Thai rapper, singer and dancer joined Blackpink in 2016. She also dropped the album of her first solo hit, ‘Lalisa,’ in 2021 that placed her in the record deal with RCA Records. Her acting role will be in the new HBO show called “White Lotus”, and the deeds to the house in California were closed up last month.

Lisa’s New Mansion

The recently refurbished gem mansion was compelling enough to draw Lisa’s attention, and she acquired the property in mid-March.

“It’s a magical property,” Lori Harris of Keller Williams Los Feliz, a famous celebrity booker, told Mansion Global.

“Even though it’s a brand-new renovation, it has an old-world feel. You pull up in Beverly Hills, and you feel transported.”

The estate sprawls over a generous 3,387 square feet vine-covered house, translating to roughly 314 square meters. It boasts a refined architectural plan that includes four bedrooms. Each room is a statement of elegance, featuring classic clay tile roofing, opulent stone flooring, and majestic vaulted wood ceilings.

Lisa is poised to make her mark in the acting world with her anticipated debut in the HBO series The White Lotus, set for a 2025 release.

Who is Lisa?

Last year, she chose not to renew her solo contract with YG Entertainment, instead launching her own music label, LLOUD. As the sole artist under this new banner, Lisa aspires to “transcend genres and connect generations”. Nevertheless, she remains committed to her roots, continuing her collaborative efforts with YG Entertainment.

Lisa first captured the spotlight as a member of BLACKPINK, which debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Lisa’s journey in music took a momentous turn with the release of her solo album Lalisa in September 2021. The album’s unprecedented success, selling 736,000 copies in its first week in South Korea, solidified her position as a trailblazing female artist.