Blackpink's Lisa joins the RCA Records family; new website launched

Blackpink's Lisa, aka Lalisa Manobal, and her newly launched agency LLOUD have officially announced their partnership with renowned American label RCA Records. On Wednesday, April 10, the Thai rapper's company revealed the next move on her professional agenda via its social media profiles. Lisa's exclusive agency, LLOUD, joins hands with American label RCA Records on April 10.(Instagram )

Lisa established her agency earlier this year in February 2024, and she's on her way to fleshing out her solo career like never before. Although she will still be participating in group activities with her bandmates - Jisoo, Rose and Jennie - her latest deal allows her full ownership of her upcoming solo music endeavours.

Blackpink's Lisa partners with RCA Records:

LLOUD's revelation of the groundbreaking partnership on Instagram came with a short message, unveiling Lalisa's new website: “LLOUD is excited to share that Lisa is joining the RCA family. Please visit LaLisaOfficial.com to be the first to hear about what we’ve been working on.”

Addressing her latest business deal, Lisa said she was “super excited” to board the RCA family. The Money songstress is confident that the RCA X LLOUD partnership has birthed “the best team to create a bigger movement in (her) solo career.” (Variety)

RCA chairman, CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein also lauded the move, acknowledging Lisa as a “multidimensional talent with an irrefutable global force.”

A look through Lisa's solo career:

The K-pop quartet Blackpink debuted under the South Korean entertainment company, YG Entertainment in 2016. Since then, Lalisa has been building her prolific portfolio as a versatile performer. She simultaneously also set out on her solo journey as an artist, making her independent music debut with her self-titled single album, LALISA, in 2021.

Making history with her solo debut, she set the Guinness World Record as the "first K-pop artist solo album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify." Her pioneering album consisted of only two tracks - Lalisa and Money, and yet she became the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve the high-ranking milestone.

In February 2024, she introduced her exclusive label, LLOUD, to the world, as "a platform to showcase (her) vision in music and entertainment.

Soon enough, she's slated to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming third season of the HBO series The White Lotus. Lisa is also attached to numerous brand endorsements, including Bulgari.