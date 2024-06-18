Blackpink's Jennie and Billie Eilish reunite after 5 years; subconsciously recreate sweet hug moment at Seoul event

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Billie Eilish connected during their big Coachella moment in 2019, and the love went both ways, with the former even affectionately announcing the What Was I Made For? hitmaker her “crush” on Instagram. Five years later, the pop divas reunited in Seoul, South Korea, for a private listening session of Eilish's latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, on Tuesday, June 18. Jennie initially posted the black-and-white photo on the left on her Instagram. The click on the right is from the June 18 Seoul event.

Akin to their 5-year-old shared heartfelt memory, Jennie and Eilish again hugged it out with smiles plastered on their face. Fans were quick to notice the subconscious nostalgic bomb as they drew parallels between their 2019 Coachella snap and the new picture of them embracing each other.

A K-pop fan shared the comparison, and it was indeed hard to detect the difference between the two pictures despite the vast time gap. “Jennie and Billie hugs after five years same position and same hands placement omgf so soft for this 🥺🤍,” a user wrote on X/Twitter.

Check out BLACKPINK's Jennie and Billie Eilish subconsciously recreate their sweet moment from 2019

Both top-charting artists in their own right, Jennie and Eilish exchanged silly banter like best friends as they visibly gushed about each other. As conversations about Billie's newest album, which is also her first full-length album in three years, kicked off, she asked Jennie which song off her latest record she liked the most.

The Odd Atelier CEO, who recently also made her official debut as a runway model for JACQUEMUS, revealed Birds of a Feather as her favourite track on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Notably enjoying each other's company, the duo were all smiles throughout the event. Billie even thanked the Solo songstress for holding the fort down and graciously hosting her. “I love you, Jennie. Thank you for doing this.”

The multi-hyphenate K-pop idol warmly responded, “You're definitely interviewing me when my album comes out.”

On June 12, Spotify announced via news release that Billie Eilish's South Korea album listening event would be held at Seoul's Theatres des Lumieres. She hosted a similar immersive listening experience for her UK fans in May. Spotify described what the event would entail: "What can they expect? The event will offer a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Billie’s latest musical journey. Visitors will dive into Billie’s world through the album art—an image of the artist underwater, floating beneath a white wooden door. As they make their way through Billie’s tracks, they’ll plunge deeper into the music.”

Amid her ongoing album promotions in South Korea, Eilish is also set to make her Korean show debut on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho's You Quiz on the Block. Rumours of her speculated appearance on Zico's KBS2 talk show The Seasons are also doing rounds.

In another BLACKPINK news, Lisa is all set to release her first comeback after launching her exclusive label LLOUD in late 2023. Titled Rockstar, her solo musical release will be out on Thursday, June 27, at 8 PM ET /5 PM PT.