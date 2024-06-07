Lisa and rumoured beau Frederic Arnault’s alleged ‘kissing at concert’ hashtag and video goes viral on Weibo

Blackpink's Lisa is rumoured to be in a relationship with Frédéric Arnault. The K-pop idol, currently focusing on her solo career after terminating her solo contract with YG Entertainment, earlier seemingly confirmed her relationship with Louis Vuitton’s third son with her social media activities. Now, the hashtag ‘Lisa and Frederic Kissing’ is going viral on social media, particularly on Weibo. The Pink Venom crooner attended an event in Monaco and multiple clips surfaced hinting that Arnold also attended. BLACKPINK's Lisa rumored to be dating Frédéric Arnault; fans analyze blurry video for proof of their alleged romance(pic- X (twitter))

Alleged video of Lisa kissing Frederic surfaces

Just a week after setting the internet ablaze with her stunning looks and jaw-dropping outfits, BLACKPINK's Lisa is back in the spotlight – and this time, it's for a rumoured romance! A blurry video surfaced online showing Lisa and French businessman Frédéric Arnault enjoying a night out together. The person who posted the video claims they saw the Thai-Korean singer and French Luxury heir share a kiss, but the footage itself doesn't offer clear confirmation. Despite the ambiguity, the hashtag "#LISA" is trending again, driven by rumours and the enthusiasm of fans. Yet, until there's more definite proof or official declarations, the reality of the supposed kiss will stay unknown.

In one of the blurry videos, Lisa is seen dancing with Frédéric and manager Alice. The video was posted with the caption, "Expressing their love to the utmost," along with the hashtag “Lisa and LV 3rd son kissing at a banquet.”

While the video quality is questionable, with some fans even suggesting they're just whispering, the internet is abuzz with speculation. This isn't the first time Lisa has fueled dating rumours. Back in May, she shared a series of selfies with playful emojis on social media, letting fans run wild guesses. Now, these alleged sightings with Frédéric – at a concert and most recently, strolling through the Rodin Museum – have fans piecing together a potential romance getting heated.

Blinks react to viral Lisa’s video

"It's not kissing, by the way. It's whispering something. Don't make fake news, please," a BLINK condemned, slamming the viral video as fake. "It's good for them; it's their life, and we have no say in it," another said. "We all know she's dating Frédéric. Leave her alone and let her be happy," added another.

Who is BLACKPINK Lisa dating?

For months, there have been widespread speculations that the BLACKPINK member is dating French luxury heir Frédéric Arnault. Arnault, who holds the position of CEO at TAG Heuer and belongs to the LVMH clan, has been seen with Lisa on different occasions. Yet, this appears to be the first time an intimate video featuring the pair has gone viral. In her professional life, Lisa has declared that she plans to debut a new album in 2024. She has also started using TikTok, leading to speculation among fans that big news is on the cards.